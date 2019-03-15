WATCH LIVE: Judge recuses himself in Omotoso trial

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

15 March, 10:03 AM

The rape trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso is set to resume in the High Court in Port Elizabeth. Judge Mandela Makaula has recused himself from the matter.

Omotoso's lawyer Peter Daubermann pushed for the recusal of Makaula, accusing the judge of "being biased" following the testimony of the first witness, Cheryl Zondi.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho – are facing 63 charges and 34 alternative charges, which include rape, sexual assault and racketeering.

