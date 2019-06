WATCH LIVE: Judgment day for 'Krugersdorp killers'

03 June, 11:26 AM

Judgment in the trial of the three remaining so-called Krugersdorp killers is expected to be delivered in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

At a previous court appearance, it was said that an overwhelming desire for money was the reason the three accused went on a murder spree between 2012 and 2016.

READ MORE: Judgment for remaining Krugersdorp killers to be delivered