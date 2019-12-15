WATCH LIVE | Juju, Floyd and rest of newly elected top 6 host their first media briefing at Nasrec

15 December, 01:48 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and the rest of the party's newly-elected top 6, is addressing the media on Sunday.

The party's leadership was elected, uncontested late on Saturday evening as follows:

President - Julius Malema,

Deputy President - Floyd Shivambu,

Secretary General - Marshall Dlamini,

Deputy Secretary General - Poppy Mailola,

Treasurer General - Omphile Maotwe, and;

National Chairperson - Veronica Mente.

Nominations for the positions took place just after 22:00 on Saturday.

The EFF will spend the third and penultimate day of the elective conference on Sunday electing 35 additional members to form the party's central command team (CTC). These members will serve as the party's highest decision-making structure in between conferences.

Watch live.