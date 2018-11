WATCH LIVE: Lungisa Fuzile continues his testimony at #StateCaptureInquiry

22 November, 10:23 AM

Former National Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile will continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Fuzile told chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that when Nhlanhla Nene was removed as finance minister in 2015, he received a call and was told that he was going to get a "Gupta minister".