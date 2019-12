WATCH LIVE | Malema to deliver political report as EFF’s 2nd elective conference gets under way

14 December, 10:06 AM

The EFF's second elective conference, known as the National People's Assembly, kicked into gear on Saturday morning, with some 4 000 delegates flocking to Nasrec in Johannesburg for the official start of proceedings.

EFF leader Julius Malema will present the party's political report during the opening session, set to start at 09:00.

Watch the proceedings live.