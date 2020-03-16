WATCH LIVE | Ministers to brief media after Ramaphosa announces strict coronavirus measures

16 March, 10:06 AM

A group of ministers are expected to update the media on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced strict measures to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

In his address on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of Covid-19 a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

He also announced a travel ban from various countries, including Britain, China and the United States and closed 35 land ports of entry as well as two seaports.

Cabinet met at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday to consider various options to address the global pandemic.