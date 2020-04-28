WATCH LIVE | Mkhize, NICD experts brief SA on Covid-19 and the way forward

28 April, 08:10 PM

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize will on Tuesday shed more light on the Covid-19 crisis and the way forward, as the country prepares for the end of the hard lockdown.

Mkhize's briefing comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that some of the lockdown regulations will be relaxed to allow limited economic activity.

Ramaphosa said the country will move from level 5 to level 4 on 1 May.

The wearing of cloth face masks will be mandatory under level 4.

Hygiene and physical distancing will remain of critical importance, and there will be screening for Covid-19 symptoms in workplaces allowed to reopen.

Mkhize will be joined by Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla, provincial MECs and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).