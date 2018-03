WATCH LIVE: NPA announces decision on Zuma charges

16 March, 03:32 PM

Pretoria - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed an application by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), which sought to interdict Abrahams from making his announcement, pending a case on his own position in the NPA.

The possible charges Zuma could face for the 2009 "Spy Tapes" saga include fraud, corruption and racketeering.