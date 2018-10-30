WATCH: Omotoso rape trial postponed to December 10

30 October, 11:40 AM

The trial of rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to continue in the Eastern Cape High Court.

On Thursday, Omotoso's legal team called on advocate Terry Price after Judge Mandela Makaula dismissed an application for his recusal.

Price explained that the recusal application was based on utterances Makaula had made and perceptions of statements he had made.

