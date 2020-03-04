WATCH LIVE | Panyaza Lesufi addresses media after release of report into Enock Mpianzi death

04 March, 08:09 PM

The Gauteng Department of Education released the forensic report into Enock Mpianzi's death on Wednesday evening. But parents of Parktown Boys' High asked that media leave the hall before MEC Panyaza Lesufi delivered the report.





The 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High pupil drowned in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in Brits, North West, on 15 January.

Lesufi addressed the media afterward.

The report, which was compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, was supposed to have been released two weeks ago.

However, two hours before its release, the department said it had consulted with Enock's family and found it would be "insensitive to release the report without their blessing".

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24 it would now be released as scheduled.