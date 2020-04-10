WATCH LIVE | President to deliver Easter message during virtual Good Friday liturgy

10 April, 12:14 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will join an online Good Friday liturgy led by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.



The service is expected to start at 12:00.

Ramaphosa will join the liturgy from his home in Johannesburg and is expected to deliver an Easter message at the conclusion of the assembly.

The President on Thursday evening announced that the 21 day lockdown, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, would be extended by a further two weeks.