WATCH LIVE: Rob Packham to be sentenced for his wife's murder

Rob Packham to be sentenced for his wife's murder

12 June, 11:46 AM

Convicted murderer Rob Packham is expected to be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife, Gill, in February 2018.

On Monday, the court heard arguments in mitigation of sentence. Advocate Craig Webster said his client's daughter Kerry, had asked the court for mercy and had begged that her father be given the chance to be involved in the upbringing of his grandchildren.

Webster submitted that Packham should get 12 years, but Judge Elize Steyn said he had not played open cards with the court.



"He hasn't told me that he has any remorse, he hasn't told me that he misses his wife... that he is getting therapy. He hasn't indicated at all that this matter haunts him, that it leaves a gap in his life," she said.

