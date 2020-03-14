WATCH LIVE | SAA plane carrying Wuhaan evacuees arrives in Polokwane

14 March, 10:27 AM

The South African Airways flight, transporting South African citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China is expected to arrive in Polokwane on Saturday morning.

The group departed Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday evening. They will be in quarantine at the Protea Hotel's The Ranch Resort, 25km from Polokwane, for 21 days.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday said South Africa's confirmed number of positive cases stood at 24, and is limited to four provinces. All the local cases involve people who have been overseas and travelled to South Africa.

The EFF has since called for all people infected with coronavirus to be held in state quarantine, preferably on Robben Island.

