WATCH LIVE: Spotlight shifts to ANN7 at state capture inquiry

03 June, 10:09 AM

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture hears testimony from the former editor of TV news channel ANN7, Rajesh Sundaram.

Sundaram is also the author of the book Indentured - Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV, which details former president Jacob Zuma's direct hand in the creation of the defunct news channel.

Former ANN7 editor to testify at state capture inquiry

In the tell-all book, he also revealed that Gupta lieutenants fraudulently handed South African jobs to Indian nationals.

