WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Deloitte auditor to testify on Transnet

11 June, 10:17 AM

Deloitte auditor Chetan Vaghela is expected to take the stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

On Monday, the commission heard testimony from former Transnet chief information officer Makano Muriel Mosidi.

She detailed how tender processes were disregarded and bid committee members' jobs were threatened if certain companies were not awarded tenders.

Stream courtesy of SABC Digital News