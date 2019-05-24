WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Gonsalves to continue testimony on Transnet locomotives

24 May, 10:10 AM

Roberto Gonsalves, who represents one of the minority shareholders in a consortium which benefited from Transnet contracts for 1 064 locomotives, will resume his testimony on Friday.



The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Thursday how the price tag attached to the cost of relocating an assembly point for Transnet locomotives rose from R9.7m to R647m.

