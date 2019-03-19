WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: More Denel-related testimony

19 March, 10:00 AM

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is expected to continue to hear testimony related to state-owned defence group Denel on Tuesday.

Former Denel board chairperson Martie van Rensburg and former VR Laser shareholder Benny Jiyane are expected to testify before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in Parktown, Johannesburg.

On Monday, deputy director general in the Department of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi told the commission that the appointment of the 2015 Denel board, chaired by Daniel Mantsha, drove the arms company's performance to the brink.

Tlhakudi said that prior to the appointment of the new board in 2015, the business was doing well, although it was still fragile.

AS IT HAPPENED: Tlhakudi details how he was forced out of Denel, how others remained jobless - #StateCaptureInquiry

Live stream courtesy of SABCnews.com

