WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: More Eskom officials to testify

05 March, 10:16 AM

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture will continue on Tuesday, with testimony from two more Eskom officials.

Officials from the Primary Energy Division, Snehal Nagar and Gert Opperman, are set to testify.

On Monday, Eskom treasury official Sincedile Shweni revealed further details about the controversial R25bn Huarong deal.

OVERVIEW: Eskom treasury official says there was 'pressure' to finalise Huarong deal - #StateCaptureInquiry

Live stream courtesy of SABCnews.com