WATCH LIVE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela laid to rest 14 April, 08:30 AM Mourners have gathered at Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the official funeral service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.The struggle icon will thereafter be laid to rest in Fourways.