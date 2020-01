WATCH LIVE | Zondo briefs media on extension of state capture inquiry

23 January, 12:26 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will brief the media on the possible extension of the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday afternoon.

In 2019 November, Zondo said the commission would be approaching the High Court in due course to apply for an extension.

The inquiry's current lifespan goes up to the end of February.

Stream courtesy of SABC.