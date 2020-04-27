WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize briefs Parliament on quarantine sites, PPE and vaccine trials

27 April, 07:19 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will brief the portfolio committee on health and the select committee on health and social services on Monday on the state of readiness of quarantine sites in the provinces.

He will also update the committees on the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), services provided to refugees and asylum seekers, financial or budgetary implications of this pandemic on the Department of Health, policy implications post-pandemic and provide an update on vaccine trials.

