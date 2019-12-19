 

WATCH | Load shedding puts small businesses in the red

2019-12-19 20:38

Bertram Malgas

Following almost two weeks of load shedding across South Africa, local businesses are still trying to pick up the pieces.

Mariam Gameeldien - the owner of Classic Bakery in Athlone, Cape Town - told News24 that due to load shedding, she had seen a decline in orders ahead of Christmas.

During the blackouts, both her telephone and internet connection were cut, and she could not receive or process orders.

"We have to close up shop when the electricity goes out. The phones don't work, our ovens don't work … we can't even do scaling for prep work."

Gameeldien said she could not pre-empt the blackouts because the load shedding schedule was often inaccurate.

"They give us an allocated time for load shedding, but they are not always accurate. I've had 24 cakes in the oven and then the electricity goes off unexpectedly. All that goes to waste."

Gameeldien and her staff are bending over backwards to retain their clients. 

"We move all the cakes into the cool room and try not to open it, so it stays cooler for longer. The staff only take lunch when the power is off and carry on working when the power is back on," she said. 

The small bakery is now looking at buying a generator but at this stage, it is out of its budget.

ALSO WATCH: 'It has never been like this' - small business owners in Cape Town slam load shedding 'mess'

In Westlake, about 25km away from Classic Bakery, Harry Sacks told News24 keeping the power on was costing his business a fortune. 

A few years ago, when load shedding first struck, the owner of Sacks butchery invested in a generator.

"It's costing me about R5 000 a day to run the generator. Our electricity account might be a little less, but it won't compensate for the amount we are paying for diesel," he said.

The butchery uses the generator to keep the meat saws, mincers and fridges running during electricity outages.

It also supplies the local hospitality industry with various meat products.

Sacks said although they had sorted their electricity woes, the power outages continued to affect his business.

"We have to do multiple deliveries to our clients. However, some clients have stopped ordering because they can't keep their meat orders cold," he explained.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised South Africans that they would not experience blackouts on Christmas Day. 

He said engineers would work around the clock to ensure the Eskom grid was stabilised.

