WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences

Luyanda Botha has received three life sentences for the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.



The former post office worker, 42, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to raping and killing Mrwetyana in August.

According to the agreement, Botha will serve a life sentence for murder, two life sentences on both counts of rape, and five years for defeating the ends of justice. The five-year sentence will run concurrently.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe said Botha would only be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.