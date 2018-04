WATCH: Madikizela-Mandela showed women can do better than men - Malema

12 April, 12:08 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday called for women to be treated as equals.

He was speaking at the party's memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort, Free State.

"The first female president must come from the EFF to demonstrate that we are not scared of women. We see them as equals," he said.