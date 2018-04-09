WATCH: Mam' Winnie was a sincere, honest and committed worshipper - Reverend

09 April, 01:16 PM

The Wesley Methodist Church in Meadowlands, Soweto, was bursting at the seams on Sunday as parishioners gathered to celebrate the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

"She loved the people of God," said retired Reverend Ike Moloabi.

Moloabi and Madikizela-Mandela struck up a kinship when she joined the church in 1998. He said she was dedicated to the church and was always willing to lend a hand.

Madikizela-Mandela made her last public appearance last Sunday when she attended the Easter Sunday service.