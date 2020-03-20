 

WATCH | Man forced into car by hijackers and dropped off in Soweto unharmed

2020-03-20 09:24

Amy Gibbings

A man who was hijacked by four men in Booysens, Johannesburg on Tuesday night was dropped off in Soweto unharmed.

Video footage of the incident has surfaced online and shows the men forcing the victim into their vehicle before speeding off.

One of the perpetrators left the scene in the victim's vehicle, police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, confirmed to News24.

According to Makhubele, the man was robbed of his possessions and dropped off in Soweto unharmed.

"He walked to the Moroka police station where a case was opened, which was then later transferred to the Booysens police station," he said.

The police are investigating a case of hijacking and robbery, he said.


