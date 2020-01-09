WATCH | Man takes celebratory dip outside local store after drought stricken Eastern Cape town finally gets rain

A man from Jansenville in the Eastern Cape has been caught on camera swimming in front of a local store, after a recent bout of much-needed rain.

The heavens opened at roughly 17:00 on Tuesday in the drought-stricken Karoo town located between Port Elizabeth and Graaff-Reinet.

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) recently imposed water rationing, as dam levels continue to drop in Queenstown due to a lack of rain.

Thobile Maerman took a dip in the dam of water which had welled up in front of the Shoprite Usave supermarket, after asking God to please send rain.

Supermarket manager James-Dean Smith, who filmed the event, told News24 that Maerman had vowed to take a dip outside the Usave if God answered his prayers.

"So that's what he did," Smith said.

He explained that the water collects outside the store due to a faulty drain.

"It’s never dammed up quite as much before as it did on Tuesday," Smith said. "The water even reached the inside of the store."

Smith said he was quite emotional when the first raindrops started falling.

"You feel like dancing in the rain every time the heavens open," he told News24. In fact, the admin manager at his store did just that - dance in the rain.

Smith expressed his joy over the fact that livestock in the area would now have some measure of water.

He said they had recorded at least 35mm of rain and that, by his estimation, their last shower was roughly six months ago.

According to him, farmers in the surrounding areas had recorded between 44-50mm of rain.

"It is extremely dry, so we really appreciated every single drop," he said.