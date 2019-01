At just a few months old, a rescued baby Cape grysbok has touched the hearts of the many residents of the Overstrand, which has recently been under threat by a devastating fire.



Bambi, which staff of the Country Animal Clinic named him, was found close to one of the burning areas before emergency services officials rushed him to the clinic for treatment.

"We are treating him ... and he does still have a long road ahead of him to recover fully," Dr Ingrid de Wet told News24.

The little creature is trotting around on bandaged hooves and there is hope that he will soon be released back into the wild.

