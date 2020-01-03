WATCH | Mercedes-Benz driver speeds off without paying at Durban petrol station

A VW Polo bearing a Gauteng licence plate has been caught on CCTV making off with not one, but two tanks of petrol in Polokwane, without paying a cent. Watch. WATCH

Petrol attendants at a Durban petrol station were shocked after the driver of a Mercedes-Benz sped off without paying. (Supplied: Peché Africa)

Petrol attendants at a Durban fuelling station were left puzzled after the driver of a Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupé sped off without paying.

The incident happened on December 27, just another regular day at the service station, until the luxury vehicle pulled up to the pumps.

Video footage shows two petrol attendants filling up the silver vehicle with no number plates. Seconds after one of the attendants removes the petrol hose from the tank, the thief makes his getaway – leaving staff in a state of shock, and with an unpaid bill of R980.

A supervisor at the filling station, who asked not to be named, told News24 that the garage would settle the outstanding bill.

"We are insured for that, so we don't expect the petrol attendants to pay when people drive away without paying," he said.

The garage has advised its staff to be on the lookout for any suspicious cars before filling up.

"We educate the staff to check if the car has a number plate or licence disc. If not, they need to pay prior to filling up, and if they have a problem to let the supervisor know," he explained.

Staff at the garage have opened a case of theft, but believe that little will be done to apprehend the thief.



