WATCH: Mitchells Plain 'under siege' as protesters use burning tyres to block roads

03 May, 09:38 AM

Several roads in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town have been cordoned off due to service delivery protests.

Community member Yaseen Augustine said the protests started overnight on Tuesday. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

"People couldn't go to work. Kids couldn't go to school. Nobody could come in or out due to a handful of people that are totally out of control," he said to News24.

