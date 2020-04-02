WATCH | Mixed reactions from homeless to Cape Town's new lockdown shelter

02 April, 11:12 AM

Nestled under the Nelson Mandela Boulevard overpass on the Foreshore, the City of Cape Town has set-up a temporary shelter for the homeless.

The shelter opened its doors on Sunday and currently houses 267 occupants who lived in the CBD. The occupants were informed of the newly-opened space through night shelters and NGOs who partnered with the City.



Within three hours of opening the shelter had reached its capacity. Food, single and communal tents have been provided to the occupants in an attempt to keep them off the streets during the 21-day national lockdown.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, told News24 some 4 000 homeless people were still living on the streets of Cape Town.

"The City has set aside R10 million as it prepares structures across the metropole in areas like Bellville and Somerset West," he explained.

"We are looking to set-up a macro holding site that can house the 4 000 homeless before sending them to our various shelters," he added.

Promises not kept

Occupants of the temporary shelter are screened before entering the facility. Those who struggle with substance abuse are assisted with treatment by NGOs involved at the shelter.

A number of law enforcement officials are on duty at the shelter to make sure the occupants are safe.

One occupant Soraya Pietersen told News24 that the City had not kept their promise to them.

"When we slept on the road, we were better off there than staying here. The things they promised us have never materialised," she said.

"Where are the mattresses? Where is the hospital facility, and where are the blankets they promised us?" she wanted to know.

Pietersen and several other women living in the shelter told News24 that they hadn't washed in the last three days.

"We can't wash here! We don't know when last we have washed… Us females can't stand at the fence naked and wash ourselves. There are more males than females here. We need showers," Pietersen said furiously.

Some sickly occupants have missed hospital appointments due to the strict access control at the site.

Badroodien has urged NGOs to help by donating food and bedding to the shelter to make the stay more comfortable for the occupants.

While the micro site was set-up for the 21-day lockdown, it will still be operational after the Covid-19 crisis.