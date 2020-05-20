WATCH | Mom-in-law hosts surprise drive-thru baby shower during lockdown

Sacha Bradley, a teacher in Hout Bay, sobbed from beginning to end when her mom-in-law organised her a surprise drive-thru baby shower during the national lockdown.

Friends and family, from within a 5km radius of the couple's home in Sunnydale, organised themselves into a string of vehicles and drove past Sacha and her husband Ashley, who waited together on the corner of their street.

According to Sacha, it wasn't about the gifts, but rather about once again being surrounded by the women in her life who she loves so much.

Journey

"My mother and mother-in-law have really struggled not being able to be a part of this journey with me. Seeing my tummy grow as I near full term, feeling the movement of the baby, every week my stomach gets bigger," she told News24.

Sacha said she obviously hadn't seen her friends and family for so long, so to have them driving past waving, blowing kisses and quickly saying hello "was honestly the most special day of my life".

"It was a complete surprise, I had absolutely no idea," said Sacha. "My mom-in-law surpassed herself, she really is so special, one-of-a-kind."

Ashley said that his wife was in "a complete state" and cried even hours after everyone had left.

"Sacha was so upset that she wouldn't be able to have a baby shower, to be with her close friends and family, before giving birth to her first child," he said.

When News24 called Sacha and Ashley about the baby shower, they were at the hospital; Sacha had gone into labour.

Sacha gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Samuel Nicholas Bradley, on 19 May, 2020.

"The birth went perfectly, such a surreal feeling for both of us - we couldn't have done it without the team of doctors and nurses at Mediclinic Oranjezicht," said the new parents.