Johannesburg police are hunting for four men who failed in their attempt to hijack a Blairgowrie man when his reflexes kicked in quickly on his vehicle's pedals as he fended them off.

"An attempted robbery with firearms case has been opened," Linden police station spokesperson, Constable Takalani Matumba, told News24.

It was just before 05:00 on Thursday when the man reversed out of his driveway.

Three of the four men got out of a white vehicle and approached the man's VW Polo. But the quick-thinking man reversed towards them, knocking the tail end of their vehicle instead.

The men got back into the white vehicle and fled.

Matumba said police were "actively looking for the suspects" but they had no leads yet.

The man was not injured.