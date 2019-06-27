WATCH: Mpumalanga security guard serenades hotel guests on the piano

Joseph Muanda plays the piano at the Rustique Hotel in Middelburg. (Screengrab)

A security guard from Mpumalanga was shocked and excited to hear that a video of him playing the piano was doing the rounds on social media.

"That's great!" Joseph Muanda said, before letting out a joyful laugh. "Wow!"

Francois Lombard Bielie captured the video on Tuesday evening and posted it to Facebook.

Bielie said he was at the hotel restaurant when he heard Muanda playing.

"I really appreciated the music, especially from someone that never had one second of formal training," he said.

Muanda told New24 that he started playing in 2007, in his home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, when his choir was short of one person.

"I took the manual and started reading it and I've been playing ever since," he said.

Muanda started working as a security guard in Middelburg in May last year, and takes to the piano when he has a break from his duties.

On the night the video was taken, he said he played a medley of gospel songs for about an hour.

The 43-year-old said people get "very excited" when he starts playing and urge him to keep at it.

"One man came to me and said: 'Thank you for giving me good music' and gave me R100."

"It is my passion! I like playing the piano and singing. I like music," Muanda said.

Muanda also plays the drums and the guitar.

He said he wants to pursue a career in music and open a record company.

Biele said he hoped someone would see the video and "give him the opportunity to live his dream."

