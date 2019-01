a) a0A man who sells Big Issue magazines on the windy streets of Cape Town has been blown away by a heartwarming gesture from local musician Jeremy Olivier and his family.

The Oliviers have known Bongani Pholo for many years, as they often greet as they pass him on the street in Noordhoek.

Olivier's wife Nicole told News24 that she had promised Pholo the car five years ago after he showed interest in it.

"Last week Friday, we were able to get a new car thanks to our sponsors from the Netherlands and the next day we delivered the old car to Bongani," she said.

Pholo was ecstatic about his new car, but admitted he thought that they would just offer him a discount on the vehicle.

"I never though I would receive the car free," he said.

A donor who wants to remain anonymous has offered to assist Bongani with insurance for a year, Jeremy Olivier added.

Olivier rose to prominence on the local music scene when he was runner-up in the debut season of The Voice SA.