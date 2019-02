One of the pupils who died at Hoërskool Driehoek is expected to be laid to rest. Watch. WATCH

*Visuals may upset sensitive viewers

New video footage has emerged, showing the devastation experienced at Hoërskool Driehoek, after a concrete slab fell on pupils on Friday last week.

The video was captured by Jannie du Plessis, a journalist from Vaalweekblad, who was one of the first people on the scene.

The concrete slab, which was above a corridor linking two blocks of buildings, came crashing down on 26 learners at the Vanderbijlpark-based school.

Roydon Olckers, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie died on the scene and, over the weekend, a fourth pupil, Marnus Nagel, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened a few minutes after 08:00, when learners were heading to their classrooms from the morning assembly.

The first of four pupils who lost their lives was buried on Thursday.

Many Hoërskool Driehoek pupils are still recovering in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter