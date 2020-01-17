 

WATCH | New footage emerges of 'Kyalami street brawl'

2020-01-17 19:59

Nokuthula Manyathi

New footage has emerged of the BMW street brawl that has left South Africans both puzzled and amused.

The initial clips shared on social media showed at least two shirtless men, women and children involved in a heated argument. Blows are exchanged and at one point one of the men produces a sword.

Social media has been flooded with memes since the incident happened on Sunday.  

The new clips show the group exchanging heated words. While the tension was still high, however, there was no physical altercation.

Earlier this week, News24 reported while a charge of assault was initially laid, the parties had decided to bury the hatchet outside court.

At this point, it is still unclear what the fight was about.

WATCH | Beemer street brawl: Shirtless men in viral clip opt to bury 'hatchet' outside court

