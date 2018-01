WATCH: New water target is 50 litres per person, per day - De Lille

18 January, 12:14 PM

During an update on the ongoing water crisis in the Western Cape, Mayco member Xanthea Limberg has said the Cape Town CBD would be excluded from the 'Day Zero' water shutdown to ensure the economy keeps going.

Mayor Patricia de Lille briefed the media on the latest water consumption targets. Watch.