WATCH | News24's 2019 Festive season special - politicians and Siya 'sing’ Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Watch as South Africa's politicians, with the help of two special guests, attempt to bring you some Christmas cheer.

As 2019 draws to a close, News24, in keeping with tradition, has decided to spread some festive cheer in the form of our annual Christmas song.

In the past, South African politicians have tried their hand at "singing" the 1984 Wham! hit single Last Christmas and songbird supreme Mariah Carey's 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

This year, our politicians do their best to "sing" the Christmas classic Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane had some help with special guest performances by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus.

Let's just say we're not quite ready to forget their Rugby World Cup win just yet.

Watch.