 

WATCH | News24's 2019 Festive season special - politicians and Siya 'sing’ Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

2019-12-23 07:14
Watch as South Africa's politicians, with the help of two special guests, attempt to bring you some Christmas cheer.

Watch as South Africa's politicians, with the help of two special guests, attempt to bring you some Christmas cheer.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As 2019 draws to a close, News24, in keeping with tradition, has decided to spread some festive cheer in the form of our annual Christmas song.

In the past, South African politicians have tried their hand at "singing" the 1984 Wham! hit single Last Christmas and songbird supreme Mariah Carey's 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

This year, our politicians do their best to "sing" the Christmas classic Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane had some help with special guest performances by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus.

Let's just say we're not quite ready to forget their Rugby World Cup win just yet. 

Watch.

Read more on:    festive season
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Wheelchair-bound dancer inspires the differently-abled through movement

2019-12-21 14:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | ‘He had a good heart’ - family and friends pay tribute to ex gang leader Rashied Staggie
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 07:14 AM
Road name: Blaauwberg Road

Kraaifontein 07:14 AM
Road name: Brighton Road

More traffic reports
No winners in Sunday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-12-22 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 