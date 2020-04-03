WATCH | No social distancing in long queue outside busy Khayelitsha shopping centre

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

03 April, 12:38 PM

Long queues, such as this one outside Makhaza Shopping Centre in Khayelitsha, are an area of concern for high-density communities as residents struggle to adapt to regulations imposed under the 21-day lockdown in effect in the country.

The lockdown is aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus and residents who have to go out for essential purposes are encouraged to practise social distancing.

Essential services worker Blondee Ramba captured this footage of a queue that snaked for hundreds of metres in the area on Thursday morning.

READ | About 1 600 of Bloemfontein church gathering contacts traced – Mkhize

According to Ramba, people queued to buy food and withdraw cash at ATMs.

She said only 20 people were allowed to enter the centre at a time, which meant that others had to wait for long periods, without practising any social distancing, for their turn to go inside.

