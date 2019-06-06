WATCH: North West farmer investigated after 'knobkerrie assault' video goes viral

Tshepiso Tlhabanelo gets into an altercation with a farm owner in the North West. (Screengrab)

A farmer is under investigation after he was filmed allegedly assaulting a man and his mother on a farm near Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on Saturday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the farmer can be seen allegedly beating 29-year-old Tshepiso Tlhabanelo with a knobkierrie after an altercation broke out after Tlhabanelo and his family accessed the farmer's premises.

Tlhabanelo, a truck driver in the North West, told News24 he regularly purchased sheep from the farmer.

"I went there with my mother and my two children. When we got there the gate was already open, so we drove in," he said.

"The workers then called the owner's son to assist us, but he came out shouting and swearing."

Tlhabanelo alleges that the young man swore at his mother, asking why they were on the property.

"Eventually the owner arrived, and he didn't even recognise me. He questioned us on how we got in and he believed that the gate was closed even after we tried to explain that it was open."

The farmer is then alleged to have attacked him with a knobkerrie.

"The owner's son even attacked my mother and punched her," he claimed.

Several attempts were made to get in contact with the farm owner but were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. The story will be updated as soon as the farmer's comment becomes available.

According to Tlhabanelo, the farmer's father later arrived and allegedly pointed a firearm at him and his family. The firearm is visible in the video.

Tlhabanelo said that he was left with a broken finger and a bruise on his head, while his 49-year-old mother sustained minor injuries to her leg.

"My 9-year-old son was left traumatised."

Police have confirmed that a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at the Schweizer-Reneke police station.

"We are still investigating the matter and waiting on more medical records. At this stage, no arrests have been made," said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

