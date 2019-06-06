 

WATCH: North West farmer investigated after 'knobkerrie assault' video goes viral

2019-06-06 18:53

Chanté Schatz

Tshepiso Tlhabanelo gets into an altercation with a farm owner in the North West. (Screengrab)

Tshepiso Tlhabanelo gets into an altercation with a farm owner in the North West. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A farmer is under investigation after he was filmed allegedly assaulting a man and his mother on a farm near Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on Saturday. 

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the farmer can be seen allegedly beating 29-year-old Tshepiso Tlhabanelo with a knobkierrie after an altercation broke out after Tlhabanelo and his family accessed the farmer's premises.

Tlhabanelo, a truck driver in the North West, told News24 he regularly purchased sheep from the farmer.

"I went there with my mother and my two children. When we got there the gate was already open, so we drove in," he said.

"The workers then called the owner's son to assist us, but he came out shouting and swearing."

Tlhabanelo alleges that the young man swore at his mother, asking why they were on the property.

"Eventually the owner arrived, and he didn't even recognise me. He questioned us on how we got in and he believed that the gate was closed even after we tried to explain that it was open."

The farmer is then alleged to have attacked him with a knobkerrie.

"The owner's son even attacked my mother and punched her," he claimed.

Several attempts were made to get in contact with the farm owner but were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. The story will be updated as soon as the farmer's comment becomes available.

According to Tlhabanelo, the farmer's father later arrived and allegedly pointed a firearm at him and his family. The firearm is visible in the video.

Tlhabanelo said that he was left with a broken finger and a bruise on his head, while his 49-year-old mother sustained minor injuries to her leg.

"My 9-year-old son was left traumatised."

Police have confirmed that a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at the Schweizer-Reneke police station.

"We are still investigating the matter and waiting on more medical records. At this stage, no arrests have been made," said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  farmworkers  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Dashcam captures dramatic police chase on N1 near Cape Town... into oncoming traffic

2019-06-06 13:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Daily Lotto player walks off with R520 000 jackpot 2019-06-05 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 