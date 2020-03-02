 

WATCH | Nowhere to go: Refugees removed from second church in Cape Town

2020-03-02 13:10

Amy Gibbings and Jenni Evans

A group of Cape Town refugees who lived around the Central Methodist Mission Church were forcibly removed from the premises of yet another church on Sunday – hours after law enforcement officers cleared away their belongings.

The City had a court order allowing it to enforce its by-laws to clean up the area.

About 200 refugees moved onto the premises of St Mary's Catholic Church in the city centre, with the hope of setting up another informal camp.

But it wasn't long before law enforcement officers pounced and forcibly removed them from the premises.

A stand-off between police and refugees who refused to leave ensued. Some refugees could be heard shouting: "No more South Africa".

"We come here also. They follow us here again. They chase us again. Now where [are] we going to go?... We've been sleeping outside for five months... It's a xenophobic country. We don't want it," one refugee told News24.

Women and children sat on the corner of Roeland and Hope street. Some women were emotional and shouted at police.


