WATCH: Pandor, Mbete pay tribute to 'warrior' Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

10 April, 10:27 AM

Naledi Pandor and Baleka Mbete were among those who paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the ANC Western Cape memorial service held in Khayelitsha on Monday evening.

"The world is crying - a mother has been lost, a woman has been lost, a warrior has been lost," Pandor told the audience.

"She'd be saying don't mourn me through memorials, mourn me by action."

