WATCH: Pandor, Mbete pay tribute to 'warrior' Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
10 April, 10:27 AM
Naledi Pandor and Baleka Mbete were among those who paid
tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the ANC Western Cape memorial service
held in Khayelitsha on Monday evening.
"The world is crying - a mother has been lost, a woman
has been lost, a warrior has been lost," Pandor told the audience.
"She'd be saying don't mourn me through memorials,
mourn me by action."
