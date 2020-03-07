WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket

Twenty-nine-year-old Lwando Mashiamahle was waiting for his girlfriend who was queuing to buy a plane ticket at OR Tambo International Airport when the power bank in his pocket overheated and combusted into flames.

Fortunately, he was not injured, but he did lose his pants in the incident.

Airport staff sent him the footage of the incident captured on CCTV camera, which he sent to a friend who posted it on Twitter with the heading: "Guys stop buying power banks ko Small street (sic)".