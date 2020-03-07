 

WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket

2020-03-07 10:57

Amy Gibbings

Twenty-nine-year-old Lwando Mashiamahle was waiting for his girlfriend who was queuing to buy a plane ticket at OR Tambo International Airport when the power bank in his pocket overheated and combusted into flames.

Fortunately, he was not injured, but he did lose his pants in the incident.

Airport staff sent him the footage of the incident captured on CCTV camera, which he sent to a friend who posted it on Twitter with the heading: "Guys stop buying power banks ko Small street (sic)".

"Fortunately I have no injuries but my pants were burnt and I had to quickly find the nearest shop to buy a new pair," he told News24.

Mashiamahle, who is based in Cape Town, was in Johannesburg to visit his girlfriend and to interview for a potential job as a petrol attendant.

READ | Virgin Atlantic flight makes emergency landing after power bank blast

He bought the power bank from a vendor in Small Street, Johannesburg. 

'Thought it was normal'

He told News24 that he left his power bank charging overnight because he knew he would need it the next day - and maybe he overcharged it.

"It felt quite hot in my pocket but I thought it was normal, like sometimes your phone heats up when you're using it, but I never thought it could explode," he said.

According to Mashiamahle, it was a "very, very bad" experience because he didn't know what was actually happening.

"I was so shocked, I didn't know what to do, I automatically just lost my mind. I was very, very scared," he said.

Mashiamahle went back to the vendor to tell them what had happened but he couldn't find him.

Read more on:    or tambo international airport  |  johannesburg  |  freak accident  |  safety  |  power bank
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PODCAST | THE STORY: Coronavirus is now in SA after patient zero found in KZN - so what now?

2020-03-06 14:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket
Traffic Alerts
Three win R160 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-06 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 