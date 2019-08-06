 

WATCH | People take cover as bullets fly during Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist

2019-08-06 12:50

Lerato Sejake

Bystanders take cover during the cash-in-transit n Middelburg. (Screengrab)

Bystanders take cover during the cash-in-transit n Middelburg. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One man was killed and a mother and her 8-year-old child were injured when a group of armed robbers opened fire during a cash-in-transit heist in Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Friday.

The incident took place at an Engen petrol station near Midwater Centre.

Video footage of the robbery was shared on social media. It shows people fleeing and some taking cover under vehicles as bullets fly.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili told News24 that a security guard was walking towards the cash-in-transit vehicle when he was attacked. 

"He was accosted by four armed men who took the money bag and then went to a VW Golf parked nearby," she said.

"The driver of the cash van rammed into the Golf 4 and the suspects came out, shooting randomly, and jumped into another vehicle and fled the scene with the money."

Muridili said the man who died was in his 40s. He had been shot in the head. 

The injured 28-year-old mother and her child have been discharged from hospital.  

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder and murder.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    brenda muridili  |  mbombela  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE: Sanef vs EFF | Equality Court battle continues

2019-08-06 10:11

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among three players 2019-08-05 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 