WATCH | People take cover as bullets fly during Mpumalanga cash-in-transit heist

Bystanders take cover during the cash-in-transit n Middelburg. (Screengrab)

One man was killed and a mother and her 8-year-old child were injured when a group of armed robbers opened fire during a cash-in-transit heist in Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Friday.

The incident took place at an Engen petrol station near Midwater Centre.

Video footage of the robbery was shared on social media. It shows people fleeing and some taking cover under vehicles as bullets fly.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili told News24 that a security guard was walking towards the cash-in-transit vehicle when he was attacked.

"He was accosted by four armed men who took the money bag and then went to a VW Golf parked nearby," she said.

"The driver of the cash van rammed into the Golf 4 and the suspects came out, shooting randomly, and jumped into another vehicle and fled the scene with the money."

Muridili said the man who died was in his 40s. He had been shot in the head.

The injured 28-year-old mother and her child have been discharged from hospital.

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder and murder.

