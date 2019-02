President Cyril Ramaphosa has told investors that prosecutions will be made following the inquiry into allegations of state capture. He added that those found guilty will face prison time.



Ramaphosa was speaking during a brief appearance at an event hosted by ENSafrica on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba 2019 on Tuesday.

He emphasised to investors that South Africa and the African continent are destinations that offer great value.



Ramaphosa also noted that African leaders would be gathering in Addis Ababa in a few days to try and perfect the Africa free trade agreement signed in the past.

