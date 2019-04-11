 

WATCH: Pieter-Louis Myburgh encouraged by discussions around 'Gangster State' book

2019-04-11 17:38
Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh. (Screengrab)

Author Pieter-Louis Myburgh says he is encouraged by the conversations people are having about the issues unpacked in the book.

"That is what I want the focus to fall on, instead of the noise around the book," he said.

Myburgh was expected to launch his book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture, at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Thursday but it was moved due to safety concerns.

"I'm very disappointed that the Waterfront management decided to postpone or cancel," he said.

"It is a large corporate entity and they should really be capable of handling the security for any eventuality that may happen."

Earlier on Thursday, Donald Kau, head of PR and communications at the V&A Waterfront, confirmed to News24 that, after a three-way meeting between the V&A Waterfront, Exclusive Books and the South African Police Service, a decision had been taken to cancel the launch, "primarily informed by the safety of our patrons".

The Cape Town leg of the launch is set to be held at a different venue and can only be accessed by ticket.

ANALYSIS: 'Ace was vicious' - Former Free State premier Beatrice Marshoff

