 

WATCH | Plans in motion to move thousands from Dunoon, but some residents say they won't go

2020-04-04 10:07

Bertram Malgas

The Western Cape government plans on moving thousands of people living in informal settlements, to temporary sites.

The Western Cape government plans on moving thousands of people living in informal settlements, to temporary sites. (Bertram Malgas)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH LIVE | Revised lockdown measures: Ministers in economic cluster to update the media

2020-04-03 16:14

Ministers in the economic cluster will update the media on Friday on revisions made to lockdown regulations.WATCH

The Western Cape government plans on moving thousands of people, living in informal settlements, to temporary sites. The move is part of the City's plan to space people out and prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections.

But Fezeka Mrwetyana, a resident in Dunoon, Cape Town, told News24 she will not budge.

"I can't leave, I want to stay here. Only if they promise me it's a permanent place for me. They have water, toilets, everything and it's as close as Dunoon," Mrwetyana explained.

She has been living in Dunoon for the last 28 years, and says her life is there.  

Another resident, Lungeswa Bhence, told News24 that she would move to be safe from the coronavirus. 

"I would agree to be moved because of the coronavirus," Bhence said.

The 53-year-old mother of five told News24 that she is worried about what her children will say.

Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers, said the coronavirus pandemic has sped up his department's plans.  

"We have two choices in life, we can either stay 1.5m apart or 1.5m below. It's our choice," he said. 

Local government has identified four parcels of land that will be used to relocate the residents of Dunoon and Kosovo. 

Over 10 000 residents will be housed in three-storey structures. The residential units will be fitted with all the necessary amenities.

The Western Cape government said it expects to be able to move the people within a few weeks.

For more on the novel coronavirus and other stories listen to our podcast here on SoundCloud.

Read more on:    cape town  |  lockdown  |  covid 19  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE | Revised lockdown measures: Ministers in economic cluster to update the media

2020-04-03 16:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Plans in motion to move thousands from Dunoon, but some residents say they won't go
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:06 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 03:03 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player just got R324K richer 2020-04-03 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 