WATCH: Police appear to shoot into Westbury home during protest

01 October, 05:57 PM

A group of protesters threw several rocks at police vans monitoring the volatile situation in Westbury, in on-and-off standoffs with police on Monday.

Video footage captured by News24 cameras appears to show police firing into a Westbury resident's home.

The troubled community took to the streets of Westbury in the early hours of Monday morning, protesting high levels of gangsterism and drug dealing in the area.

"The police are trigger happy; that's why this group is throwing rocks. Our protest started peacefully and the situation heightened when the police started shooting and provoking us," resident Hillary van de Merwe told News24 on the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that police would investigate the matter.

"The footage will be viewed to investigate whether there was any contravention of legislation," she said.

News24 cameras caught police firing into private property in Westbury on Monday. (Sumeya Gasa, News24)