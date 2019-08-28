WATCH | Police fire rubber bullets as looters run amok in Pretoria CBD

Protesters started looting shops and setting buildings alight in the Pretoria CBD. (Screengrab)

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades after protesters started looting shops and setting buildings alight in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday.

It followed a shutdown earlier in the morning in which thousands of taxis blocked several roads.

According to the City of Tshwane, the riots were incited by a shooting which resulted in the death of a taxi driver.

In footage captured by News24 reporter Alex Mitchley, police can be seen firing rubber bullets as looters run amok in Lilian Ngoyi Street.

